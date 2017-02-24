High Water Festival wants y'all to Pass the Peas

Y'all can't go drinking all day at a music festival without a belly full of grub — and no one understands this concept like the guys behind Shovels & Rope's inaugural High Water Festival. That's why they've introduced the diverse culinary experience, Pass the Peas.
Pass the Peas is a brunch curated by local chefs that will take place before the music festival each day, Sat. April 22 and Sun. April 23.
The chef lineup on Saturday includes Wild Olive and The Obstinate Daughter's Jacques Larson, Kevin Johnson from The Grocery, Mike Geib of 167 Raw, while Sunday's chefs are John Lewis of Lewis Barbecue, Martha Lou's own Martha Lou Gadsden, and Chris Stewart of The Glass Onion.
Brunch items will be paired with local libations, including Coast Brewing craft beers, and wine pairings from Dr. Loosen Wines and Pax Mahle Wines. Non-alcoholic options will also be available.
Only catch is the price tag, a cool $150 per person for each day, and it's only available for current ticketholders for the sold-out festival — tickets for Pass the Peas does not include admission to the festival. But don't get too bummed out by the high-dollar meal, since a portion of proceeds will benefit the Green Heart Project, which is also part of the fest's Earned Ticket Program.
Current ticketholders should have already received an email containing a direct Pass the Peas ticket link and passcode for purchase.
High Water Festival will feature the Avett Brothers, the Shins, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and more. For the full scoop on performers, go to highwaterfestival.com.