Live Music: See Water; Thelma & The Sleaze; Black History Night; Women & The Rolling Stones

ROCK | Women & The Rolling Stones

Fri. Feb. 24

8 p.m.

$20

Charleston Music Hall

No matter who you are, you're familiar with the Rolling Stones, often referred to as the greatest rock 'n' roll band of all time. Amidst spirited debates of which Stones album is the crème de la crème (Let It Bleed? Sticky Fingers? Exile on Main Street?), Lindsay Holler, Hazel Ketchum, and friends plan to pull songs from all your favorite Stones records as they pay tribute with Women & The Rolling Stones, the latest in their 'Women &' series. "We've been busy little bees, preparing some of the hit songs and also some interesting re-arrangements," Holler says. "As always, the various backgrounds of the singers involved — rock, folk, R&B, classical, vaudeville — is such a highlight." The killer bill features some of Charleston's best female vocalists: Zandrina Dunning, Lily Slay, and Samantha Church, Eden Fonvielle, Sarah Cole, and Jill Lewis. The local ladies will perform two sets — one backed by Holler's Western Polaroids and the other by Ketchum's Hungry Monks. —Caitlin Billard FRIDAY

PUNK-REGGAE | See Water

w/ Treehouse, Of Good Nature, Whitehall

Fri. Feb. 24

8:30 p.m.

$10/adv, $15/door

Music Farm

It's about damn time more bands got back to the album-era philosophy of making records, like local group See Water is doing. With their new (and first) LP, the ska four-piece is looking to rekindle that old spirit of seeing an album as one whole work, as opposed to just a collection of songs. Titled Hit the Moon, the record is meant to be "listened to all at once," says lead guitarist J.R. Spencer. Thanks to the mammoth 78-minute run time, the listener will have to stock up on non-perishables and bottled water before they hit play. "What we were trying to do was make it so it plays like a live show with studio-quality recording," says singer and rhythm guitarist Riley Randall. "In-between all the songs, we have songs that lead into the next one ... There are even some full-on instrumental interludes." As far as the tunes themselves go, the band was quick to assure us that there's a little bit (or a lot) of something for everyone. "We wanted to put all our cards on the table and hope that each song hits one section of each market," says drummer Sam Roberts. For the album-release show, the band will perform Hit the Moon in its entirety. A percentage of the proceeds from the show will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

TRASH ROCK | Thelma & The Sleaze

w/ Dumb Doctors and Vanity Plates

Mon. Feb. 27

9 p.m.

$8

Royal American

There's a line somewhere in Thelma & The Sleaze's music — a line between an arch parody of female sexuality and a fun-but-trashy celebration of it. The songs are basic, brutal, and catchy: clipped garage-rock riffs and a pounding rhythm section, with an emphasis on keeping things as loose, raw, and raucous as possible. And over that primal, proto-punk rock, singer/guitarist Lauren Gilbert can both croon and yowl, moving from a blurred, angelic sigh to a tough, attitude-heavy pout as the song requires. On their most recent EP, Heart Like A Fist, the guitar is often louder than Gilbert's voice, sending angular riffs and serrated chords over the band's staggering rhythms and fuzzed-out bass. And let's talk image for a second. The cover of the EP has all manner of barely censored sexual activity plastered across it, and their video for the EP's single, "Maria," is chock full of naked asses, leather, and whipped cream, all either in service of a wicked deconstruction of sexual clichés or a straight-up celebration of them, depending on your perspective. —Vincent Harris MONDAY

VARIETY | Black History Night

w/ Zandrina Dunning, Marcus Amaker, Charlton Singleton, Benjamin Starr

Tues. Feb. 28

6 p.m.

$10

Redux Contemporary Art Center

The First African Child Development Center (FACDC) hosts Black History Night, featuring jazz, hip-hop, electro, and soul artists, to show its students the rich culture and community that can be found in Charleston. The school also wants to introduce the community to its program and inspire folks to get involved. "Our mission statement is to save children from a life of crime and academic failure," says FACDC administrator and after-school teacher Alicia Modoor. "And we believe we can achieve this by empowering our students through education and opportunities to be involved in the community." The celebration of black culture will feature vocalist Zandrina Dunning, experimental musician Marcus Amaker (Tape Loop), Charleston Jazz orchestra director Charlton Singleton, and hip-hop artist Benjamin Starr. Orangeburg food truck D and B's will serve up soul food throughout the night. Proceeds from the door will help fund a field trip for the students to Washington, D.C. For further updates about FACDC, go to facebook.com/FirstAfricanChildDevelopmentCenter. —Kelly Rae Smith TUESDAY