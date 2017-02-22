Thursday, February 23, 2017
Kids' music workshop coming to John L. Dart Library
Rock On!
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:30 AM
Charleston's Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker is co-leading a youth music-making workshop entitled Rock On! along with fellow local musician Eric Mills. Rock On! workshops are scheduled to take place at John L. Dart Library (1067 King St.) every Saturday this March at 2 p.m.
Participants will use Garageband on iPads to learn music production basics, and they'll work independently to write lyrics and an original track.
Completed tracks will be showcased at a Teen Lock In at the library on Thurs. March 30.
The song with the most likes on Facebook will be get played on the Charleston County Public Library radio station WYLA 97.5 FM. The creator of the winning song will also guest star on the station.
Kids ages 10 and up can register.
To register or for more info, call (843) 722-7550 or email adamsab@ccpl.org
