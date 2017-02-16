The Bevs to play album-release show at Monster Music

Local Americana band the Bevs are ready to officially release their long-awaited debut album, The River Rains
. “We recorded [The River Rains
] two and a half years ago, and then we started getting ready to record our next album but realized we never officially released the first,” vocalist Greg Corbett says.
The recording process of the 12-song long album lasted only three days. "It's kind of amazing it came together the way it did because everything seemed to be going wrong,” Corbett says. After finding themselves suddenly drummer-less, Corbett called Cooper Dozier, who he hadn’t seen in about a decade, and Dozier recorded drums on nine tracks in under two hours.
The Bevs will perform their entire record song-for-song with a full band — Corbett on lead guitar, Dozier on drums, Dal Ward on rhythm guitar, and producer Bandi Tomaschek on bass — starting at 2 p.m. on Sat. March 4 at Monster Music & Movies (946 Orleans Road).
You can listen to and purchase The River Rains now on Bandcamp
.