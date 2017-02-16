Live Music: Stop Light Observations; God Devourer; Royal Fem-ily; Songwriters in the Round:

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file

ROCK | Stop Light Observations

Fri. Feb. 17

w/ Stokeswood and Stoop Kid

Sat. Feb. 18

w/ Wrenn and SondorBlue

9 p.m.

$25/both nights $15-$18/one night

Music Farm

Last year, Stop Light Observations released their third full-length album, Toogoodoo. It's a fascinating mix of the band's established guitar-rock swagger and a newly developed interest in electronics and dance music. At the time, it was just released on CD and digitally, but the vinyl version has finally arrived. "I've always romanticized the idea of having a vinyl version," says singer Will Blackburn. "I have a vinyl collection at home, and I just thought it would be so cool to have." Another dream of Blackburn's was to headline two back-to-back nights at the Music Farm, which has come to fruition as well, and he hopes those two shows will be the beginning of a bigger presence on the band's hometown scene. "We're trying to play more in town," he admits. "I feel bad about that sometimes. How can we call ourselves a Charleston band and only play here two or three times a year?" —Vincent Harris FRIDAY & SATURDAY

click to enlarge Provided

SINGER-SONGWRITERS | Songwriters in the Round: Ed Hunnicutt, Rob Crosby, and John Brannen

w/ Sarah Hunnicutt

Thurs. Feb. 16

8 p.m.

$15

The Windjammer

Charleston rarely gets a seated writers in the round-style show like the one that will be happening at the Windjammer this week. A tradition popularized at the Bluebird Café in Nashville, the forum is one of camaraderie and collaboration. And those are two things that hosts Ed Hunnicutt, Rob Crosby, and John Brannen know well. The longtime local pals and successful songwriters, who connected in Nashville, reunite on occasion for an evening of spontaneous singing, guitar playing, and storytelling. And boy, does this trio have a backlog of stories to tell. Collectively, they've had cuts by the Eagles, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Brooks and Dunn, and more. In fact, Crosby and Brannen are still heavily involved in the songwriting industry, while all three have had an impressive heyday of co-writing in Nashville and playing bars and clubs in the Carolinas and beyond. In addition, Brannen is in the process of recording for his next record, so there are sure to be some new tunes as well as old favorites thrown into the mix. For these three, the Windjammer was a favorite venue to play back in the 1970s and is still a favorite place to return to today. Hunnicutt's daughter, singer/songwriter Sarah Hunnicutt, will open the show. —Kalyn Oyer THURSDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file

Hunter Park of She Returns from War

VARIETY | Royal Fem-ily

McKenzie Eddy, Jordan Igoe, Lindsay Holler, and Hunter Park

Thurs. Feb. 16

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

McKenzie Eddy, Jordan Igoe, Lindsay Holler, and Hunter Park will unite this weekend for one dream-team lineup of badass, local female vocalists. Folk singer-songwriter Park will perform her haunting, heartfelt songs first in a short acoustic set, while Igoe, a singer-songwriter whose music lives at the intersection of country, soul, rock 'n' roll, and blues, plays with a full band in tow. Next up are Holler's Western Polaroids, which includes Matt Zutell on drums, George Baerreis on bass, Dave Linaburg on guitar, and Sam Sfirri on keys. "I'm hoping to get all of the ladies up on stage to sing some harmony with me as well," Holler says. Eddy of the Very Hypnotic Soul Band will finish things off with an electronic set of new songs she and Elliot Smith have rustled up of late. Igoe had the idea to put on the event as a way to collaborate with Red Rose Vintage, whose airstream full of vintage clothing and accessories will be parked out front for the duration of the show. —Caitlin Billard FRIDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file

METAL | God Devourer

w/ Silent on Fifth Street, Call Me Ishmael, Down Under, Treacherous

Fri. Feb. 17

8 p.m.

$8

Cory's Grilled Cheese

Blackened death metal — that's the latest in creative sub-genres and the one used to describe the music of local band God Devourer. Formed in the winter of 2015, the group performed their first show at Cory's Grilled Cheese, the same venue they'll return to this weekend for a night of, and I quote, "death fucking metal." The band is set to head to a studio in the Upstate this spring to record God Devourer's debut EP, though they've also begun work on their first full-length. So where does the mind of a blackened death metal band go during the songwriting process? "Our main lyrical content revolves around psychological horror and Satanic motifs, with other concepts in the works," says lead guitarist Caleb Wyatt. Friday's show will also feature Maryland death metal band Silent on Fifth Street, Atlanta's Call Me Ishmael, deathcore Summerville outfit Down Under, and Columbia tech death group Treacherous — all of whom promise to deliver "an onslaught of chaos and destruction." Considering a collective of metal bands recently held a fundraiser to patch up the holes they left in the walls of Cory's Grilled Cheese, we have a feeling they ain't lyin'. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY