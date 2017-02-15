Wednesday, February 15, 2017

WATCH: Kevin Hanley's "Dollar $tore Valentine" is our new favorite thing

I ain't got 10 dollars, but I got 10 dimes

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 9:56 AM


With the news full of WTFs lately, what the world really needed was something to smile about. Enter Kevin Hanley's cheerful new ditty, "Dollar $tore Valentine."

The local musician and his creative agency The Business Company are known for masterminding imaginative videos for acts like Shovels & Rope ("Mary Ann & One Eyed Dan"), the Green and Bold ("When You Wake"), and Stefanie Santana (this NPR-recognized Tiny Desk Contest entry). But lately Hanley has focused on his own tunes, like December's "You Know I Will" (below), off "the ongoing album" Oh Hubris, and this week he debuted a little something for the holiday: "Dollar $tore Valentine."

Fittingly, the video debuted yesterday, Feb. 14, and the tune's been in our head ever since. Listing off a series of bargains to be had, like double-A batteries, socks, cheap sunglasses, and a heart-shaped box, a paper-masked character pleads, "Baby, won't you be my dollar store valentine."

The song is silly — "I got Halloween candy, just three months old/ I got a windup fish in a plastic bowl/ I got two-buck chuck at half the price/ I got 15-sided lovers' dice" — but it's also dang solid and catchy enough to snag a spot in your brain for the foreseeable future.

Watch here or above. You're welcome.


