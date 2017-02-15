WATCH: Kevin Hanley's "Dollar $tore Valentine" is our new favorite thing

Fittingly, the video debuted yesterday, Feb. 14, and the tune's been in our head ever since. Listing off a series of bargains to be had, like double-A batteries, socks, cheap sunglasses, and a heart-shaped box, a paper-masked character pleads, "Baby, won't you be my dollar store valentine."
The song is silly — "I got Halloween candy, just three months old/ I got a windup fish in a plastic bowl/ I got two-buck chuck at half the price/ I got 15-sided lovers' dice" — but it's also dang solid and catchy enough to snag a spot in your brain for the foreseeable future.
Great songs tell a story. Great music videos bring them to life. Music videos have the challenge of taking a song and building an entire world around it — one that lives and breathes and stands completely on its own. This is exactly what director and producer Kevin Hanley did with the video for "Mary Ann and One Eyed Dan" by Shovels & Rope.