WATCH: Kevin Hanley's "Dollar $tore Valentine" is our new favorite thing

With the news full of WTFs lately, what the world really needed was something to smile about. Enter Kevin Hanley's cheerful new ditty, "Dollar $tore Valentine."The local musician and his creative agency The Business Company are known for masterminding imaginative videos for acts like Shovels & Rope ( "Mary Ann & One Eyed Dan" ), the Green and Bold ( "When You Wake" ), and Stefanie Santana ( this NPR-recognized Tiny Desk Contest entry ). But lately Hanley has focused on his own tunes, like December's "You Know I Will" (below), off "the ongoing album"and this week he debuted a little something for the holiday: "Dollar $tore Valentine."Fittingly, the video debuted yesterday, Feb. 14, and the tune's been in our head ever since. Listing off a series of bargains to be had, like double-A batteries, socks, cheap sunglasses, and a heart-shaped box, a paper-masked character pleads, "Baby, won't you be my dollar store valentine."The song is silly — "I got Halloween candy, just three months old/ I got a windup fish in a plastic bowl/ I got two-buck chuck at half the price/ I got 15-sided lovers' dice" — but it's also dang solid and catchy enough to snag a spot in your brain for the foreseeable future.Watch here or above. You're welcome.