Sunday, February 12, 2017

Benjamin Starr's "Fly Medium" is another ode to black women

"They call her radical; I call her magical"

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Sun, Feb 12, 2017 at 3:42 PM


Hip-hop artist Benjamin Starr has created yet another track — "Fly Medium" — inspired by black women, a running theme in the artist's music, as is evidenced in his reprise of Solange's "Cranes in the Sky" or in Free Lunch's "Love, For You" — to name a couple.

Here, Starr raps about America being branded on the black woman's back ("one hand up her dress, one Bible in her lap") and more over the ending break of D'Angelo's "Feel Like Makin' Love."

To listen for yourself, head over to soundcloud.com/benjaminstarrship.
Topics: Local Musicians

