Benjamin Starr's "Fly Medium" is another ode to black women

Hip-hop artist Benjamin Starr has created yet another track — "Fly Medium" — inspired by black women, a running theme in the artist's music, as is evidenced in his reprise of Solange's "Cranes in the Sky" or in Free Lunch's "Love, For You" — to name a couple.Here, Starr raps about America being branded on the black woman's back ("one hand up her dress, one Bible in her lap") and more over the ending break of D'Angelo's "Feel Like Makin' Love."To listen for yourself, head over to soundcloud.com/benjaminstarrship