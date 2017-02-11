Matt Monday makes good on promise, releases new single

Last month, hip-hop artist Matt Monday announced he would drop new music as soon as his track “For Amanda Parker” off 2015’s Filthy
hit 100,000 plays on Spotify. Passing the goal line last week, Monday made good on his promise when he released “The Glow,” produced by Slight, just a few days later.
The single is the first off a new collection set for a release later this year.
So what's next? Monday still wants fans to prove they want more new music by making another promise: When Filthy
's "Live 4" hits 75,000 plays on Spotify, he'll drop another single — an easily achievable goal with the track at over 52,000 plays and counting as I write this.
For more updates, follow Monday at facebook.com/mondaymusic
.