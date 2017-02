Need a DD to Awendaw Green? The Charleston Bus has got you

The Charleston Bus has the solution for folks who want to catch a Wednesday Barn Jam but don’t want to drive all the way to Awendaw.Beginning this month, the vibrant Patch Whisky-designed bus leaves at 6:45 p.m. on alternate Wednesdays from either Lola in Park Circle or Locals in Mt. Pleasant.For $15 round trip, you can party en route and relax when you arrive knowing you have a designated driver for the night.For more information, go to facebook.com/pg/thecharlestonbus