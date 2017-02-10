Friday, February 10, 2017

2017 Southern Ground Music Festival cancelled

Toes in the water, ass in the studio

Looks like we won't see Zac Brown Band in Charleston this spring, his Southern Ground Music Festival, slated for May, has been canceled. Last night the Southern Ground Music Festival Facebook page posted this announcement:

"We regret to announce that the 2017 Southern Ground Music & Food Festival will be rescheduled for next year. Zac Brown Band will take this time to focus on the new album 'WELCOME HOME' and SGMFF will return in 2018. Appreciate all the love and support."

This would have been the festival's sixth year in the Lowcountry; last year the two-day fest featured headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band and Thomas Rhett and big acts like Sam Bush, Old Dominion, and Kacey Musgraves.

The SGMFF webpage has yet to be updated with this announcement, but it has been shared on Zac Brown Band's FB page.

Facebook commenters were none too pleased with the update; many had already purchased non-refundable plane tickets and hotel accommodations. For all you "Chicken Fried" fans, fear not: the Zac Brown "Welcome Home" tour is still on. And if you're bummed you have to stay for a weekend in the Holy City in balmy and blooming May, just keep checking the City Paper Calendar for a myriad display of fabulous food and tunes.

