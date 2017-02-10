2017 Southern Ground Music Festival cancelled

click to enlarge
Zac Brown Band is "Knee Deep" after cancelling the 2017 Southern Ground Music Festival
Looks like we won't see Zac Brown Band in Charleston this spring, his Southern Ground Music Festival, slated for May, has been canceled. Last night the Southern Ground Music Festival Facebook
page posted this announcement:
"We regret to announce that the 2017 Southern Ground Music & Food Festival will be rescheduled for next year. Zac Brown Band will take this time to focus on the new album 'WELCOME HOME' and SGMFF will return in 2018. Appreciate all the love and support."
This would have been the festival's sixth year in the Lowcountry; last year the two-day fest featured headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band and Thomas Rhett and big acts like Sam Bush, Old Dominion, and Kacey Musgraves.
The SGMFF webpage
has yet to be updated with this announcement, but it has been shared on Zac Brown Band's FB page
.
Facebook commenters were none too pleased with the update; many had already purchased non-refundable plane tickets and hotel accommodations. For all you "Chicken Fried" fans, fear not: the Zac Brown "Welcome Home" tour
is still on. And if you're bummed you have to stay for a weekend in the Holy City in balmy and blooming May, just keep checking the City Paper
Calendar for a myriad display of fabulous food and tunes.