Beach Tiger drops new single, “Dead of Night”

Local indie rockers Beach Tiger’s latest release, Companion, was added to Spotify’s New Music Friday and Indie-Pop playlist, which has led to three of the band’s singles to be streamed, collectively, more than a million time. No time like the present to drop a new song, right?
In the new track “Dead of Night,” songwriter Taylor McCleskey realizes how much of his life actually happens in the dead of night. “I realized how strange this was as I began to compare my waking hours to my wife’s,” he says. “She’s a kindergarten teacher who has her big life moments from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; where I’m the complete opposite. I feel like most of my memories are made from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.”
But McCleskey admits that’s just a fun side note, that lyrics like “I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again/ If this is how it feels to be complete” are really about the realities that come with loving someone deeply. “At its core, it is the realization of once you find that someone that completes your life, more than anything else, fear sets in, because if you ever lost that you’ll just be a broken puzzle,” he says.
Deviating from the band’s normal alt-rock feel, “Dead of Night” ventures into a chill-wave pop vibe, utilizing synth bass and trap-it software sounds. The single was co-produced by Kyle Patrick and Wolfgang Zimmerman, and you can hear it now at soundcloud.com/beach-tiger
.