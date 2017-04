Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives an hour north of Charleston

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

Coming this spring, Yonder Field is South Carolina's newest large-scale concert venue, and it's less than an hour away from the Holy City.Situated in Bowman, between Charleston and Columbia, the venue promises to deliver A-list arena and stadium-caliber artists as well as festivals.So how big are we talking? It's a two-stage, 30,000-capacity venue encompassing over 200 acres of green fields and parking for over 15,000 vehicles — plenty of room for tailgating, camping, and more. Its "Tailgate Stage" is scalable and able to cater to smaller audiences of 7,000 to 15,000.The venue can accommodate 1,000 VIP ticket-holders and also features two air-conditioned luxury cabins for 20-25 guests per cabin that are inclusive of gourmet food, drinks, restrooms, and rooftop decks for VIP stage viewing.There's also a food-truck village that can hold eight trucks, plus a beer-and-wine pavilion the length of a football field and room for 20 food vendors within booths designed with a marketplace look and feel.Seems to us Yonder Field, much like what Bonnaroo did for Manchester, Tenn., could put Bowman on the map and, ultimately, help push South Carolina as a music destination.For more info and further updates on concerts, go to yonderfield.com