Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives an hour north of Charleston

Coming this spring, Yonder Field is South Carolina's newest large-scale concert venue, and it's less than an hour away from the Holy City.
Situated in Bowman, between Charleston and Columbia, the venue promises to deliver A-list arena and stadium-caliber artists as well as festivals.
So how big are we talking? It's a two-stage, 30,000-capacity venue encompassing over 200 acres of green fields and parking for over 15,000 vehicles — plenty of room for tailgating, camping, and more. Its "Tailgate Stage" is scalable and able to cater to smaller audiences of 7,000 to 15,000.
The venue can accommodate 1,000 VIP ticket-holders and also features two air-conditioned luxury cabins for 20-25 guests per cabin that are inclusive of gourmet food, drinks, restrooms, and rooftop decks for VIP stage viewing.
There's also a food-truck village that can hold eight trucks, plus a beer-and-wine pavilion the length of a football field and room for 20 food vendors within booths designed with a marketplace look and feel.
Seems to us Yonder Field, much like what Bonnaroo did for Manchester, Tenn., could put Bowman on the map and, ultimately, help push South Carolina as a music destination.