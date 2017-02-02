Jimmy Buffett sails into Volvo Car Stadium May 11, tickets on sale Feb. 10

click to enlarge
-
U.S. Navy/Michael W. Pendergrass
-
Buffett plays for soldiers deployed on the USS Harry S. Truman in 2008
People move to Daniel Island for many reasons. The homes are beautiful. The golf course is nice and there's a professional tennis event down the street. The only sounds you hear from your front porch is the ice in your glass, the kids in the pool, and the dull roar of I-526. And at some point, Jimmy Buffett is bound to play in your neighborhood stadium.
Well, the final piece of that unofficial sales pitch will finally come true on Thursday, May 11, as Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band stops on the Cainhoy peninsula for a performance at Volvo Car Stadium. The stadium announced
the stop on Facebook this morning, saying it's the only Buffett date in the Carolinas this year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 on Ticketmaster.
The last time we saw Buffett pop up in the Holy City was at Cane Rhum Bar
(of course) back in the fall, but as a well-traveled wanderer, it's possible he's here right now. But probably not for long.