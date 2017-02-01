This Friday, support local music and the ACLU with Bandcamp

Bandcamp announced today
that the independent music platform will donate 100 percent of its share of proceeds this Friday to the American Civil Liberties Union, the organization that is working to oppose last week's executive order barring immigrants and refugees from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States.
In a statement released here
, Bandcamp founder Ethan Diamond states that the ban "violates the very spirit and foundation of America and is an "unequivocal moral wrong, a cynical attempt to sow division among the American people and is in direct opposition to the principles of a country where the tenet of religious freedom is written directly into the Constitution."
Bandcamp is also showing solidarity with the immigrants and refugees from the seven banned countries by compiling a list of albums
made by artists from those affected countries.
Diamond says, "We hope that, as you listen to these albums, you’ll not only discover some great new artists, but will also gain a further appreciation and understanding for the way music transcends all borders, and remember that, even in the darkest of times, there is more that unites us than divides us."
Many Charleston artists use Bandcamp as their medium for sharing, streaming, and selling their music and other merch. Check out a list comprising a few of those artists here.