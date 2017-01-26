Academia Tapes' Greg Islands drops new LP

Academia Tapes Plus co-founder Greg Islands recently released a new collection of old and new tracks entitled Wouldn’t it be Tight: 2012-2016
.
It’s a slew of lo-fi garage rock recordings the singer recorded at his home studio, a.k.a. Aquapartment, over the past five years.
“The songs were online before on a bunch of free albums, singles, and EPs on Bandcamp and I decided to go through those and put a few of the songs in one place,” Islands says. “I did the same thing before for the years 2006-2011 with a solo compilation called All The Best so figured this was a good way to clean up and give these recordings one last look before the new stuff Ellen & I are doing as Lazer Bones.”
Listen for yourself at academia.bandcamp.com.
Speaking of Lazer Bones, the project recently recorded some new tunes, including a cover of Nick Lowe’s version of Sandy Posey’s “Born a Woman.” It’s a free download, but all donations will be forwarded to Charleston’s My Sister’s House, the only shelter-based program serving domestic violence victims in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. To listen and donate, go to academia.bandcamp.com/album/born-a-woman.