Live Music: Damn Skippy; Dolly Parton Look-a-Likes; Too Many Zooz; The Beach Boys

click to enlarge Provided

RETRO | The Beach Boys

Fri. Jan. 27

7:30 p.m.

$55-$78

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The Beach Boys may not be on tour with original Boys Brian Wilson or Al Jardine, or David Marks for that matter — but the group still brings its A-game with a cast of masters that round out the band responsible for many a good vibration. Besides original member and baritone vocalist Mike Love and bassist Bruce Johnston, who famously filled in for Brian Wilson beginning in 1965 while Wilson holed himself up in the studio, listeners have these guys to look forward to: Jeff Foskett, guitarist and falsetto vocalist who briefly replaced Carl Wilson in 1981 and has toured with the band on and off ever since; John Cowsill, former singer and drummer for '60s sibling band the Cowsills — he currently does Al Jardine and the late Carl Wilson's vocal parts; guitarist and singer Scott Totten, part of the touring band since 2000 who has worked with everyone from Grandmaster Flash to Donna Summer; Brian Eichenberger, who spent 18 years with the Four Freshmen, a '50s band whose harmonies influenced Brian Wilson himself; and keyboardist/co-road manager Tim Bonhomme, known to have performed on a groovy, portable surfboard organ. With recent setlists including the likes of "You're So Good to Me," "Then I Kissed Her," "Don't Worry Baby," "Disney Girls" (written by Johnston, by the way), "Their Hearts Were Full of Spring" (a Four Freshmen cover, as it happens), "God Only Knows," "Do You Wanna Dance," and "Sloop John B," you can bet your little deuce coupe the Boys have nothing but fun, fun, fun in store. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

click to enlarge Michael Weintrob

BRASS HOUSE | Too Many Zooz

Thur. Jan. 26

9 p.m.

$18-$20

Music Farm

Smash your MIDI, put an electromagnet next to your laptop, and burn your Deadmau5 records, because Too Many Zooz proves that you don't need electronics to make music to dance to. Using only a trumpet, a baritone sax, and a bass drum, these three have effectively taken the E out of EDM, creating a genre they like to call brass house. And that may be the best description for their music. It's as danceable as house and has much of the same structure — the beat, the build-up, the drop — but done with classic jazz instrumentation. Tracks like "Noda," from their debut EP F NOTE, and "Brasshouse Volume 7 No 69," off Subway Gawdz, perfectly demonstrate the brass house manifesto. The albums are entrancing as they are noisy, chaotic as well as controlled. Saxophonist Leo Pellegrino says the New York band developed the genre through playing in the subway every day for years. It started off as a quick way to make some extra cash, but thanks to a few of their, literal, underground performances going viral, a following quickly accumulated. "The first time we played was a skeleton of our style, and, over time, we filled in the rest." Despite the short list of instruments at their disposal, the band creates plenty of rhythms and riffs to move to, thanks to the stripped-down drums of David "King of Sludge" Parks and the lead trumpet flourishes of Matt Doe — making brass house the best thing to come out of a New York subway since the pizza rat video. —Heath Ellison THURSDAY

click to enlarge Provided

COVERS | Dolly Parton Look-a-Like Contest

Terri Adams Downer, She Returns from War, Jordan Igoe, Lily Slay

Sat. Jan. 28

8 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

Holy crap. Dolly Parton survived the 2016 celebrity death generator. Time to celebrate with one of the most iconic country music competitions: a Dolly look-a-like contest. Organized by Paul Roof, better known as the Beer Can Professor, and the CCP's own Kelly Rae Smith, the night will feature Dolly Parton covers by local tribute artist Terri Adams Downer as well as local Dolly adorers She Returns from War, Lily Slay, and Jordan Igoe. Competitions like this have been a popular occurrence since the '70s, and Roof knows exactly why. "I have taught pop culture sociology classes for 12 years now, and she definitely falls under the category of an American icon ... she has it all — a unique look, unique sound, writes, plays, and has acted as well." The top three Dolly clones will be awarded trophies and will probably get to take a bunch of pictures with guests who want to convince their aunt that they met the Tennessee star. In addition, 100 percent of the door money will go to benefit the Gatlinburg Relief Fund, a charity dedicated to helping the families impacted by the 2016 Sevier County wildfires. "We're taking Dolly's lead on this and donating to one of her suggested charities," says Roof. —Heath Ellison SATURDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

CLASSIC HIP-HOP | Damn Skippy

Luis Skye & Friends Present: Return of the Classics — An Old-School Hip-Hop Dance Party

w/ Ryatt Fienix, Preach Jacobs, Sheed Staggs, Savage Souls, and Bad Mojo

Sat. Jan. 28

9 p.m.

$10

Pour House

North Carolina native Alex Veazey, a.k.a. Damn Skippy, fell in love with hip-hop in high school but cut his teeth as a quick-syllabled performer during his college days in Colorado, where he was undefeated in a Denver freestyle competition for six consecutive months. "It was right after Eight Mile came out, and so it was such a stereotypical thing for a white rapper to be walking on that stage, and really intimidating as well," says Veazey, who was also a professional snowboarder. "But, you know, the best things in life are always like that — like standing at the top of a giant snowboard jump about to drop in, and I'm shaking I'm so terrified. But that's why I'm there. If I was casual about it, then it wouldn't be as fun — the butterflies are good." Veazey's immersion into the Charleston scene happened swiftly upon arrival in 2012 when, at a local snowboard competition, he met his now-DJ and close friend, Luis Skye. Within two months, Skye had Damn Skippy on a bill with rapper Mac Lethal. Personal and professional relationships naturally formed from there, with Veazey, who also runs his own videography business CHOP MEDIA, working on video projects with everyone from Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans to Little Stranger and Regina Ferguson and co-founding the Holy City Hip-Hop Committee with Savage Souls, Skye, Sheed Staggs, Preach Jacobs, and Bad Mojo. That's not even the half of it, people. This year alone will usher in four releases from Damn Skippy projects with 1. Bad Mojo as hip-hop duo DBL DRGN, 2. DJ Flip, 3. Luis Skye & Friends (a Motown-based hip-hop project, coined "MoHop"), and 4. a solo Damn Skippy album utilizing real instrumentation with local musicians. "So instead of playing old-school records, we're gonna play real instruments and sample ourselves," says Veazey, who's also a pianist and drummer. "When it comes down to it, I just put my head down and keep working and know that good things will come eventually," he says. "You don't have to battle your way to the top — we're all trying to do the same thing, and there's power in numbers." —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY