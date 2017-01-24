Sold-out High Water Festival launches Earned Ticket Program

click to enlarge
If you missed out on snagging a ticket for Shovels & Rope's sold-out High Water Festival in April, it's not too late. The folks behind the event have gotten creative on ways to both get more fans to the fest and shine a light on the local community by offering an Earned Ticket Program.
Launched today, the Earned Ticket Program provides opportunities for folks to earn a ticket by completing a set number of community service hours for one of High Water's local partners: Charleston Waterkeeper, Green Heart Project, or the Water Mission.
Shovels & Rope says, “We are completely humbled by the excitement for High Water, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been cookin’ up with everyone. It was always part of our vision for the festival to give back in a meaningful way, and this ticket program allows us to get a few more tickets out to our Charleston folks, as well as encourage people to get active with our nonprofits.”
High Water Festival is set for April 22-23 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and will feature the Avett Brothers, the Shins, Shovels & Rope, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and more. For a full lineup, go here.