WATCH: SUSTO make 'Waves' at Rolling Stone and Paste Magazine

SUSTO’s new LP & I’m Fine Today
has received some impressive, well-deserved press of late from the likes of Consequence of Sound and Pitchfork, but today's New York City pitstops in the offices of Rolling Stone
and Paste Magazine take the dang cake.
The band went live on each publication's Facebook page to perform tracks from the new album and chat about everything from the feeling of performing in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — the evening of the historic Women's March on Washington (Rolling Stone) — to what it's like to live and record on the Carolina coast (Paste)
.
SUSTO performed "Waves," "Hard Drugs," and "Jah Werx" for both offices, which you can check out here
and here
.
Another round of recognition came last week on Conan O’Brien when his teamcoco.com debuted SUSTO's official (and lyrical) video for the latest single, “Waves.” Filmed by new guitarist Dries Vandenberg (also Human Resource frontman), produced by Paul Chelmis, and illustrated by Marie Holder, “Waves,” in all its luminous energy, comes to life under the carefree backdrop of the Lowcountry.
From the Carolina shores to railroad tracks on the East Side to the Angel Oak, the video brings pretty magnificent local context to the line, “Why so much trouble when we live in such a remarkable place?”
Check out the official “Waves” video for yourself here
.