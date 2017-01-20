WATCH: Hip-hop duo DBL DRGN debuts with Inauguration Day release, "Trim the Bushes"

Feel like America’s gettin’ a rotten deal right now? You’re not alone. Emcees Damn Skippy (Alex Veazey) and Bad Mojo (Maurice O’Clock) recently formed hip-hop duo DBL DRGN and chose the morning of Inauguration Day to drop their fired-up debut single/video. The track — “Trim the Bushes” — is a political one underlining the state of the world under Trump.
Visually, it’s pretty playful and gleaming with positivity. Lyrically, it gets real, with Damn Skippy, for example, spitting lyrics like, “Separation of power, gettin’ weaker by the hour/ They devour human lives, give human rights a golden shower.”
“We wanted to write a song about our feelings toward how the government seems to operate these days,” Bad Mojo explains. “If you listen to the song you can tell we aren’t exactly thrilled with the current state of affairs, so we wanted to make sure the video was upbeat and positive to make up for our complain-rap.”
Filmed by Veazey on Election Day, the video follows Bad Mojo around the city dressed as a dragon (“It was meant to be a ridiculous image to match the ridiculousness of the current election”), high-fiving and conversing with pedestrians as the song asks, “The world is falling apart, but whose fault is it? The politicians or us for giving them offices?”
The duo also manages to successfully join two unlikely voices as a chorus, mashing up George Bush (“Fool me once ... Can’t get fooled again”) and Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up (“You can fool some people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all of the time”).
While the video touches on Trump’s many remarks on everything from Mexico, immigration, birtherism, and Putin to Mccain and women, the ultimate message is to “stay positive, keep your head up, and keep working,” Veazey says. “There’s a lot of ways to approach problems these days, and we’re just really fed up with the negative approach toward everything because it just doesn’t get us anywhere. Trump has proven that better than anybody.”
Check the video out here, and stay tuned for DBL DRGN's debut EP this summer.