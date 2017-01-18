REVIEW: Aesop Rock and friends win over the Music Farm's Positivity Posse

One more #aesoprock #musicfarmcharleston A photo posted by Amber Gibson (@squidvicious7861) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

When people walked into the Music Farm last night for Aesop Rock’s Hey Kirby Tour, they were greeted with a stage filled with plastic woodland critters, a fake campfire, and a DJ booth.So, yes. It was a good concert. And, just like the scenery, it was creative, a little odd, and loads of fun, thanks in no small part to the people supporting Aes.Homeboy Sandman kicked the show off right and quickly won over the crowd with performances of “America, the Beautiful,” “Not Really,” and “God.” It was a perfect warm-up, and by the end of the set, the crowd was bouncing just as hard as they would for the headliner. Plus, he made a fan out of everyone in the audience when he dropped the best line of the night: “I see hard rocks so afraid to play low key; all their art screams pussy like Georgia O’Keefe’s.”After a brief intermission, the indie-rap legend himself came out swinging with “Mystery Fish,” the first track off his latest album. In addition to playing most of his new record, including “TUFF,” “Supercell,” and “Shrunk,” Aesop took time to hit some old favorites. “None Shall Pass” and “Nightlight/Daylight” had just as much of the crowd rapping, as it did the guys on stage.Of course, it would be a crime to not mention Rob Sonic’s involvement. Sonic has been around since the late ’90s with his group Sonic Sum before going solo and releasing a string of albums throughout the new millennium. But, who needs to present their resume when they can play tunes like “GORF” and “Alice in Thunderdome?”Sonic continued to hold his own against Aesop when they performed tracks from their supergroup Hail Mary Mallon. Before leaving the stage, Sonic got to show off his banter skills with the crowd and Aesop, ending with him declaring that everyone in the room was now in a posse with them called the Positivity Posse. That’s right. I’m in a posse with Aesop Rock, and you’re probably not.Hands down the best moment of the night, aside from Sonic making the crowd “cheer for hydration” while Aesop chugged water, was someone requesting fan (and my personal) favorite “Citronella.” While hesitant to play an unrehearsed song, Aesop soldiered on for the sake of fan request-dom. It started with him getting the audience to chant the main hook, “Kill television.” He started the intro verse and at the end chuckled while assuring the audience that he didn’t even remember the song. And then, Aesop did what he does best. He killed it. Sure, there was an occasional stumble, but he quickly recovered, and laughed it off when Homeboy Sandman returned to the stage for the encore.Aes and Sandman ended a night of strong performances and fun with “Couple Things” and the song that was easily the most best to sing back, “Oatmeal Cookies.” To answer your question, yes, we did get to yell “oatmeal cookies” as loudly as possible.