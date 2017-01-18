Contour produces R&B artist Niecy Blues

Columbia’s Niecy Blues recently released the single “Cut Your Losses,” which was produced by local electronic and hip-hop artist Contour (a.k.a. Khari Lucas).
The two met at one of Black Dave’s Charleston Hype showcases last year. “I was just immediately impressed with her,” Lucas says. “We started talking and very gradually working on music together. We have a grip of songs now but I’m not sure quite when those will start coming out, but she’s really the most unique R&B vocalist I’ve met in the region.”
Niecy Blues (a.k.a. Janise Robinson), who’s originally from Oklahoma, says the single is a reflection of her past relationships, both romantic and platonic. “When I started writing the song I was not in a positive space at all,” she says, so I decided to write it as though I was, so that I would gradually heal from those failed relationships — sort of like a fake it, till you make it.”
Robinson is also working on a seven to nine-track project with Lucas that’s set to debut in April. In the meantime, you can listen to “Cut Your Losses” at soundcloud.com/niecyblues/cut-your-losses-prod-contour
