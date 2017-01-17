New Infinitkiss LP is the best thing about 2017 so far

On New Year’s Day, Nic Jenkins’ Infinitikiss released Productive Leisure
, a joyful 11-song collection of electro-synth grooves that already gives us much hope for 2017.
Jenkins seamlessly switches moods throughout Productive Leisure
, from blissed-out chillwave and danceable beats to melodic R&B and fuzzy garage rock. The bulk of it was recorded in Columbia during his brief hiatus from Charleston, taking, in total, just under a year to create.
“The writing for this began as a few meditative motives and noise experiments with microphone placement in a very small bedroom studio,” Jenkins tells us. “The lyrics formed a little later than the music. I really wanted to have a little fun with this batch of songs, which is something I find challenging to do with music. I was trying to reflect the beauty, warmth, encouragement, and newness around me. I was also listening to a lot of Broadcast, Lenny Kravitz, St. Vincent, and Jon Brion during these times.”
During Jenkins’ time in Columbia, he worked at the storied Nickelodeon Theatre, the only non-profit art house cinema in South Carolina. “It serves as a great beacon for creatives and activists to thrive in the community,” he says. “The relationships I formed during that time were nothing less than encouraging, because everyone seemed to be working so intently on whatever projects were on their plates at the time.”
He also worked with dance troupe Power Company Collaborative as a sound designer/performer for a large piece called The Home Project
. “I was also doing a lot of work and traveling with Grace Joyner throughout the year,” he says.
“All together I think that my friendships and work dynamics really fueled the writing and recording of Productive Leisure
.”
Listen to Productive Leisure
for yourself at infinitkiss.bandcamp.com.