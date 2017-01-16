Monday, January 16, 2017

Want more Matt Monday? Prove it

He's been trapped in the house tryna get this work out

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 12:02 PM

If you're itching to hear more Matt Monday music this year, you’re gonna have to prove it.

The local hip-hop artist announced last week he’ll release new material when his track “For Amanda Parker” featuring Contour hits 100,000 plays on Spotify.

As we write, the track, off last year’s Filthy, is at 87,070 — up more than 5,000 listens from the time of Monday’s announcement. At that rate, we could see a release before the end of the month.

You can vote for more Matt Monday now by streaming "For Amanda Parker" below and here. For further updates, stay tuned to facebook.com/mondaymusic.



