LISTEN: Joel Timmons’ (Sol Driven Train) new project Sally and George gets a nod from NPR

Sol Driven Train’s Joel Timmons and Della Mae’s Shelby Means are Shelby & George, a new musical duo so good they got recognition from NPR last week for their new single “Tip My Heart.”With rockabilly guitar lines, harmonies, handclaps, and zero drums, the two created a crackin’, hook-heavy tune that can easily earworm its way into your heart. NPR’s Songs We Love feature had this to say about new power couple Sally & George:“If Buddy Holly is somehow still capable of hearing the sounds emanating from this mortal plane, there’s a good chance he’s sporting a broad grin upon encountering Sally & George.”We’re pretty sure a bigger compliment exists not.An album title of the same name will arrive on Fri. Feb. 10 via Pledge Music, but until then we’ll have “Tip My Heart” on repeat.