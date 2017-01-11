LISTEN: Joel Timmons’ (Sol Driven Train) new project Sally and George gets a nod from NPR

click to enlarge
Sol Driven Train’s Joel Timmons and Della Mae’s Shelby Means are Shelby & George, a new musical duo so good they got recognition from NPR
last week for their new single “Tip My Heart.”
With rockabilly guitar lines, harmonies, handclaps, and zero drums, the two created a crackin’, hook-heavy tune that can easily earworm its way into your heart. NPR’s Songs We Love feature had this to say about new power couple Sally & George:
“If Buddy Holly is somehow still capable of hearing the sounds emanating from this mortal plane, there’s a good chance he’s sporting a broad grin upon encountering Sally & George.”
We’re pretty sure a bigger compliment exists not.
An album title of the same name will arrive on Fri. Feb. 10 via Pledge Music, but until then we’ll have “Tip My Heart”
on repeat.