SATURDAY: Hale Bopp Astronauts bring satirical pop punk to the Tin Roof

Satirical punk band Hale Bopp Astronauts are here to open your eyes to the truth, man. With songs about alien invasions and government conspiracies, and a stage show that references the Heaven’s Gate cult, HBA are winking pretty hard at the audience.Paste this subject matter over bursts of pop-punk that rarely breach the two-minute mark, and you’ve got a recipe that’s all fun and games. But, take this red-pill punk with a grain of salt — the Astronauts are not trying to wake the sheeple.“We’re kind of just poking fun at the whole conspiracy theories of shadow governments and cults and all-around weird shit around the internet,” says guitarist/ vocalist Scott Burns.It’s a mixture of two different methods to question the man, and they’re blended into songs that always let the listener know it’s not too serious. Tunes from their self-titled 2016 debut like “Phoenix Lights” and “Nell’Ombra” are light-hearted and light on their feet, while laughing at the tinfoil hat enthusiasts.“Loser’s Anthem” and “Attention All Punks” take some time out of the Hangar 18 blogging to give a quick “fuck you” to pretentious, obnoxious club goers. The album’s all about the outsider’s perspective and, more importantly, pissing people off.“If they want to hate me for what I do, then so be it,” says Burns.“That hasn’t happened, yet, but that’d be cool if it did,” says bassist Kevin Schmoll.