Where to go for NYE music in Chs. on the cheap (or free)

No need to break the bank on a big party if all you want is to chill to some damn good tunes while telling 2016 not to let the door hit it in the arse on its way out, right? Like Slow Runner says, you're in luck.
As always, there are several cool spots in town throwing pretty rad shindigs for next to nothing — parties for the people, y'all — and here they are:
80s-90s
Jonathan Boncek
DJ Lanatron will tell stories into 2017 at Tin Roof
| DJ Lanatron at Tin Roof
Come for the Roof's annual middle school dance featuring your faves from the ’80s and ’90s. Slow dance, rock out, and go nuts with the theme: Apocalypse Prom. Then at midnight, once the steaming turd of a year 2016 is behind us, it's all prisms and rainbows. Free, peeps.
HIP-HOP
| The Get Down with Speakerbox and DJ Raz at the Purple Buffalo
Let your dancing dreams come true with hip-hop duo Speakerbox and DJ Raz (music hits at 10:30 p.m.), and have some smoked pig and bubbles while you're at it. Tickets are $50 (and includes the champagne and food). Cash bar.
GARAGE PSYCH
| DUMB Doctors at Tattooed Moose
Chucktown's favorite garage punk-rock band DUMB Doctors and Detroit garage-psych rockers want to bid adieu to 2016 and get super drunk with you. No cover. "Were going to pay tribute to all the cool people we lost this year and baptize ourselves in the sweet brown waters of the Tattooed Moose," the DUMB Docs said on Facebook, adding that 2016 sure has been "DUMB" and "See you in hell, 2016."
RAMSHACKLE FOLK 'N' ROLL
| Shakey Graves and SUSTO at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston's own SUSTO will join troubadour Shakey Graves for a whole mess of country, folk, and rock 'n' roll — but you can catch Graves on Dec. 30 too with T. Hardy Morris of the Dead Confederates FYI. 9 p.m., $37.50 in advance, $40 at the door, and $50 for both nights.
JAM
| Sol Driven Train, Dead 27s at the Pour House
Sol Driven Train's "Country Christmas" recently got some love from Reverbnation
and Dead 27s are still flyin' high from the release of this year's Ghosts are Calling Out, so it's a good time to catch both bands on high notes on both Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at the PoHo. $15 in advance, $20 at the door; Both nights for $30.
80s
| The Spazmatics at the Windjammer
Come dork it out Spazmatics style — a buncha nerds so in love with the ’80s they should marry the era already. Seriously though, these guys are a good time and so should your NYE be if you spend it with them. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
LEGENDARY HITS
| DJ KY at the Sparrow
After the loss of one of their own
this year, no one deserves to give 2016 the middle finger more than the Sparrow, hence the Fuck 2016 theme this year. DJ KY will spin hits from all the musicians lost to 2016. "Bring something you want to chuck in the dumpster to help purge 2016," the venue said on Facebook. "Get out a little of last year's frustration on our adult piñata full of goodies." They'll also have a chip-and-dip bar and a champers toast. All free.
ROCK 'N' PUNK
| Action City Blackout at Burns Alley Tavern
These guys want to spend the night with. Rock 'n' roll with Action City Blackout as frontwoman Emily Richards wails into the new year alongside local punk rockers Hearts on Fire. The gig is PBR sponsored, so expect some swag and a ... wait for it ... PBR toast at midnight. Doors at 9 p.m., and admission will run ya 10 bucks.