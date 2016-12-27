OK If You're Late: 6 local music gems you shoulda given (or gotten) for Christmas

Happy Holidays — it's a term that's vague for more than one reason. Sure, you don't want to exclude folks who don't celebrate Christmas, but you also don't want to forget about all the peeps who are late with just about everything, including the giving of gifts by December 25th.
Fear not, for we have a cool little OK If You're Late gift guide for all-a y'all who still want to give something special to a loved one. And these gifts are particularly unique since they support local musicians.
1. Human Resources' Pizza Pillow
Electronic Band of the Year Human Resources released "Pizza Dreams"
earlier this year, then showed up eating pizza to accept their City Paper Music Award, and now they've released their own Pizza Dreams merch. And we're pretty sure anyone's dreams could come true if they're dreamt whilst upon this Pizza Dreams pillow. What do you think?
2. Actual Dread from the head of Heyrocco's Nate Merli
If you've found yourself already missing the luscious locks of Heyrocco frontman Nate Merli, look no further than heyrocco.com, where there in the merch section you'll find that you can own an actual dread for yourself — at five bucks a pop. We're not sure what the inventory's like, but Merli told us recently that if you purchase a Heyrocco jacket, you just might find a dread in the pocket of that too, so, you know, options. Oh, and if that doesn't quite suit as a gift, the site is also selling their old van for a cool three grand.
3. DUMB Doctors Tee
Just in time for Christmas, DUMB Docs have released a line of colorful tees, in red, yellow, purple, and more. Shirt design is by frontman Scott Dence, whose selling the tees at the Vinyl Countdown, on Bandcamp,
and at gigs. Catch 'em next at Tattooed Moose for a free New Year's Eve shindig.
4. Dress from Megan Jean & the KFB's Art Clothing (and more) Line
Formerly of Charleston, but moving back to South Carolina shortly, Megan Jean & the KFB came out with their own (badass) clothing line this year. The designs are many and are all by Byrne Clay, the clothes are all made by people who get paid a fair, living wage and come in all sorts: tees, leggings, skirts, dresses, totes, socks, pillows, and much more.
5. Girls Rock Charleston's Rocktopus Card
Honor a loved one and simultaneously support Girls Rock Charleston, local champions of grassroots feminist organizing and arts education. They've made it super easy (and cute) — donate $15 or more and they'll send your person a handwritten holiday ROCKtopus card. All of us can appreciate the critical works these guys do with local youth, and your gift will ensure their team of anti-racist, feminist leaders can continue operating their after-school program, rock camp, and much more.
6. SUSTO Pre-order
SUSTO's sophomore album & I'm Fine Today
drops on Fri. Jan. 13, but you can pre-order your copy on CD or vinyl now here
and get immediate downloads of two songs, "Waves" and "Jah Werx." Digital orders can be had via iTunes
, Amazon Music
, or Google Play
, and you can catch the band perform a pre-tour, in-store show at Monster Music & Movies the night before release day at 6 p.m. See ya there?