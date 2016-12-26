FM Station The City hits the airwaves

There’s a new radio station in town called The City, and the station aims to focus on the greatest soul, rock, and pop hits from the years 1964 to 1986.
“Genre collisions that may look surprising on paper are going to elicit responses of, ‘Oh yeah, that fits,’” says the station’s director, John Dixon.
The City simulcasts on 92.1 FM in Berkley County and at 102.1 FM and, so far, have a program lineup comprising Jay Harper as the Morning Man from 6 to 10 a.m., Janet Walsh from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Dixon from 2 p.m. ’til 7 p.m.
“This is not some kind of lazy syndicated deal; the format and library are home brewed,” Dixon says. “I hope to give this station a little Southern flair that would be totally absent if it were run by some overpaid consultant not from the area.”
For more info, tune in or go to thecitycharleston.com
