LISTEN: Hip-Hop artist Hippie Cocaine on his Christmas Day EP release

It’s Christmas Day, but there’s no rest for local hip-hop artist Hippie Cocaine, who drops his six-track EP HipSeason
today on Soundcloud
. “It’s my season,” he says.
Released via Blvme Recordings, the album was written over Thanksgiving, which perhaps explains the final track entitled “Mama’s House.”
The artist traveled home to Alabama last month and was overcome with inspiration to create. "While I was home I was engrossed by the feeling of overwhelming joy,” he explains. “Being home brought back a ton of emotions and memories that I hadn’t experienced in a long time — the emotions and memories of being around friends, family, and sitting in the studio, or garage.”
Hippie Cocaine got a little help from family while in Alabama, with his little brother producing and helping to finalize the product.
You can listen to and download HipSeason
now by going here
.