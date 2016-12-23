We're obsessed with this album cover art by local artist Richard Drayton

We first discovered illustrator, designer, and visual artist Richard Drayton through his work for hip-hop artists Benjamin Starr and Matt Monday. A few clicks on Instagram later, and we had a full-on obsession with this local guy, who obviously enjoys working with South Carolina hip-hop acts. Drayton's vibrant, often floral, collage work is mesmerizing, his palette always unusual, striking, and downright gorgeous.
But you have to see it to believe it, so here are five examples of Drayton's cover art that took our breath away.
1. Local hip-hop artist iLLADELL's "sauced up" version of Childish Gambino's "Redbone," which was released earlier this month. Listen here
.
2. Benjamin Starr's reprise of Solange's "Cranes in the Sky," which we urged you to listen to
last month.
3. Benjamin Starr's original track "Flowers
," featuring Matt Monday. Listen here
.
4. Matt Monday, producer TraeWhatItDo, and long-time producer/friend Max Berry's collab Love Rants
, a seven-track EP that dropped last month. Listen here
.
click to enlarge
5. Contour's upcoming project, Softer (
details to come in January).
See the teaser here
.
So, can you blame us?
Stalk Drayton yourself on Instagram, at concept_rxch
. You can contact him at rxchdrvy@gmail.com
.