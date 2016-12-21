Live Music: The Mobros; Barn Jam; The Curls; Holiday variety show

click to enlarge Provided

Lindsay Holler

VARIETY | Home for the Holidays

Thurs. Dec. 22

7:30 p.m.

$15-$40

Sotille Theatre

Home for the Holidays is an "epic variety show" featuring the who's who of various mediums within the local arts scene. You like comedy? Joseph Coker and Jeremy McClellan have gotcha covered, as does sketch comedian Andy Livengood, of Theatre 99 fame. Storytelling from Karen Mae Black, host of Truth Is, is also in store, in addition to dance numbers from Jenny Broe and music by Lindsay Holler. The event also promises additional surprise guests and local celebs. The best part? It's all for a good cause — proceeds benefit CHARM (Charleston Heath Alliance for Regional Musicians) and This Is Noteworthy. —Kelly Rae Smith THURSDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

The Mobros

ROOTS-ROCK | The Mobros

w/ Josh Roberts & The Hinges and Gaslight Street

Thurs. Dec. 22

9 p.m.

$10

Pour House

It makes sense that musical siblings Kelly and Patrick Morris, a.k.a. the Mobros, decided to jettison their bass player Canaan Peeples earlier this year. Since they formed in 2012, their sound has always been about the brothers' soulful vocals and tight guitar-and-drums interplay. And it's not like they have any hard feelings. "Canaan is one of our best friends and he's really a virtuoso," Kelly says. "And he's still our go-to for bass. But we're going back to a duo to finish what we were doing at the beginning. We had a direction that we were going, a soul, rock 'n' roll kind of thing, and we're writing music that's written more for a duo, so my brother Patrick and I felt like we should continue on the path we created for ourselves." The music Kelly is talking about will be on their first album since 2014's Walking With a Different Stride, and he says that any more than the basic Mobros lineup playing it would be a mistake. "We're writing this conceptual record," he says. "If we were to perform it with more people, we'd be watering down the presentation just because of the way it's written." —Vincent Harris THURSDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Katie Rose

FOLK ROCK | Awendaw Barn Jam

w/ Drew Marler, Sweet Sweet, Claire Conway, Katie Rose, and Alex Culbreth

Wed. Dec. 21

6 p.m.

$5 donation

Awendaw Green

This week's edition of the Barn Jam is heavy on rustic, mostly acoustic roots-music, but a closer look at the lineup reveals some real variety among the performers. Drew Marler leans on the early '60s-folk tradition of one man, a guitar, and some storytelling, wringing every bit of emotion out of his high, plaintive-but-powerful voice. Sweet Sweet, a duo, takes a more anthemic approach, mixing a low, mournful cello with briskly strummed guitars and a real knack for uplifting melodies and sing-along choruses. Claire Conway's modest, here-goes-nothing delivery lends a particularly emotional weight to her confessional, intimate songs, and Katie Rose creates sparse, haunting ballads carried by her innocent, child-like voice and sweeping piano melodies. Rounding out the bill is singer/guitarist Alex Culbreth, who takes a much different approach than any of the other performers, tossing off lightning-fast riffs and bluegrass-style stomps with more than a little tongue-in-cheek humor, as evidenced by his guttural, growling "Choke That Chicken." —Vincent Harris WEDNESDAY

click to enlarge Provided

INDIE ROCK | The Curls

w/ Southern Femisphere

Mon. Dec. 26

9 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

Deep down, underneath the crisp, bouncy, indie-pop rhythms, the jangly guitars, and the baroque trumpet parts, the Curls are really about pure country heartache. Founded by singer/songwriter/guitarist Mick Fansler, the band was initially intended as an outlet for his folk-y, mostly acoustic material. And then it changed, a lot. "Now there's six or seven people playing it and it keeps broadening," Fansler says. And as the band has grown, the twang in Fansler's voice (and his songs) has become more prominent. "I feel like sometimes people don't hear it, but there's a lot of country influence in there," he says. "I know that the arrangements and the instruments don't scream 'country music,' but we listen to a lot of Dolly Parton records. I like a lot of that outlaw country stuff. When I first started writing songs they were these C-to-D-to-G country-type songs." The band is on tour as a three-piece after recording as a much larger ensemble, and Fansler says they've had to reexamine a lot of their songs. "We definitely have to rearrange things a bit, because there's a lot more space," he says. "It's a lot more stripped-down, but it's nice to have more room." —Vincent Harris MONDAY