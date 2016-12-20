The Silver Bells punctuate 2016 with more solid, kinda sad holiday rock

<a href="http://thesilverbells.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-gonna-be-our-year">This Is Gonna Be Our Year by The Silver Bells</a>

Local makers of original Christmas indie rock, the Silver Bells have a unique knack for creating crushingly sad holiday songs that make you feel pretty good, combining the theme of breakups with an energetic beat for some (but not all) tracks — take, for instance, titles like "Can We Stay Together Through New Year's Eve" and "Santa Doesn't Care About You" off their December 2014 debut LP. Yet their songs — somehow, some way — have uplifting, or at least humorous, undertones that still — somehow, some way — give listeners a case of the warm fuzzies.The Silver Bells' latest release, a two-single package calledis no different. Despite the heart-wrenching despair of lines like, "Another year has passed, and Jesus Christ I guess we've made it" and "Put the tinsel away, we don't need it anymore/ Take the tree, throw it out the fucking door," the light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel message is clear that "This is Gonna Be Our Year." Seriously, how do they do that?The second track, "These City Lights," isn't as upbeat but it imagines one last Christmas spent with a loved one ("If I could freeze the city lights on this almost-cold December night/ I would light our Christmas tree/ What I'd give to hold your hand, all of this just to make you laugh/ I would hold you close, all I need is you here with me"), poignantly underlining just how deeply affecting the holiday season can be for so many.It's about time someone made some honest holiday music, and we're pretty proud that Charleston's own are still doing it so well.Listen for yourself here: