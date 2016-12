SUSTO and Heyrocco join forces in 2017

click to enlarge

Indie alt-country band SUSTO and grunge rockers Heyrocco announced last week that the two local acts will join forces for a winter tour beginning on Fri. Jan. 13, the same day that SUSTO’s sophomore effortdrops. Vinyl and CD pre-orders of the album are available now.“The world can be a confusing place. Life is beautiful and terrible all at once. Our new albumis about finding hope in an imperfect reality,” the band said recently on Instagram. “Here’s to building a future together where we all can be #finetoday.”Thetour kicks off in Charlotte with Heyrocco, travels to New England and through the Midwest before concluding with SUSTO supporting the Lumineers Tues. Feb. 28-Fri. March 31. For further updates, go to facebook.com/sustoisreal