Friday, December 16, 2016
SUSTO and Heyrocco join forces in 2017
SUSTO's album-release tour concludes with the band supporting the Lumineers
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 11:26 AM
Indie alt-country band SUSTO and grunge rockers Heyrocco announced last week that the two local acts will join forces for a winter tour beginning on Fri. Jan. 13, the same day that SUSTO’s sophomore effort & I’m Fine Today
drops. Vinyl and CD pre-orders of the album are available now.
“The world can be a confusing place. Life is beautiful and terrible all at once. Our new album & I’m Fine Today
is about finding hope in an imperfect reality,” the band said recently on Instagram. “Here’s to building a future together where we all can be #finetoday.”
The & I’m Fine Today
tour kicks off in Charlotte with Heyrocco, travels to New England and through the Midwest before concluding with SUSTO supporting the Lumineers Tues. Feb. 28-Fri. March 31. For further updates, go to facebook.com/sustoisreal
.
