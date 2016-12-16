Friday, December 16, 2016

SUSTO and Heyrocco join forces in 2017

SUSTO's album-release tour concludes with the band supporting the Lumineers

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 11:26 AM

Indie alt-country band SUSTO and grunge rockers Heyrocco announced last week that the two local acts will join forces for a winter tour beginning on Fri. Jan. 13, the same day that SUSTO’s sophomore effort & I’m Fine Today drops. Vinyl and CD pre-orders of the album are available now.

“The world can be a confusing place. Life is beautiful and terrible all at once. Our new album & I’m Fine Today is about finding hope in an imperfect reality,” the band said recently on Instagram. “Here’s to building a future together where we all can be #finetoday.”

The & I’m Fine Today tour kicks off in Charlotte with Heyrocco, travels to New England and through the Midwest before concluding with SUSTO supporting the Lumineers Tues. Feb. 28-Fri. March 31. For further updates, go to facebook.com/sustoisreal.

