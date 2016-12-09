BACE League launches podcast, holds fundraiser

click to enlarge
BACE (Business, Art, Culture, Entertainment) League of Charleston launched in 2014 as a way to help Holy City residents become more engaged and informed in the civic process. The mission to develop projects that better connect local culture with local politics is still underway, and founders/organizers Elliott Smith, McKenzie Eddy, and Parker Hastings plan to further that effort with their next project: BACEcast, a podcast.
“The first BACEcast will contain interviews with the movers and shakers who are guiding Charleston into the future and discuss the policies being put into place to shape that future,” Hastings says.
Launching early next year, BACEcast will hold a fundraiser at the Recovery Room on Tues. Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., which will include a cash bar (PBR, shots) out front, with all profits going to the nonprofit.
There will also be a silent auction, along with a raffle, and an opp to sit on Santa’s lap and receive a present (if you're lucky).
The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. DJ sets from the Black Olive and Jeff ET kick off at 9:45 p.m.
For more info on BACE, go to bacechs.org
. You can RSVP and get further updates on the event here
.