Johnny Delaware's The Artisanals to open for Band of Horses on NYE

On the heels of Johnny Delaware announcing his departure from SUSTO
, he has also revealed his new project, The Artisanals, which comprises Delaware, Brave Baby's Jordan Hicks, and local newcomer Clay Houle.
"Clay Houle and I have been writing together for well over a year now, and Jordan Hicks just decided to become an Artisanal like ... last week," Delaware says. "So the songs are there, but the band is still forming and in a very early stage."
But babies or not, this band will make its debut in style when they open for the Band of Horses on Fri. Dec. 30 and Sat. Dec. 31 at Washington D.C.'s renowned 9:30 Club.
As for the Artisanals' sound, we're so far placing it on the lo-fi indie-rock spectrum and calling it 1970s falsetto folk. But all we have to go by so far is the teaser video below — and these words from Delaware:
"We're going to be a rock band with melodic and dynamic songwriting, with various cultural influences," he says. "Think Ween without the heroin, or Petty on more marijuana than usual."
The Artisanals will have download cards available at the the Band of Horses shows, which will allow you to access the band's demos on their website. "Our EP should be out by late spring or early summer and a first album will soon follow that."