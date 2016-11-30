Wednesday, November 30, 2016

WATCH: Shovels and Rope kill it Tuesday night on 'Conan'

"That is how it's done" — Conan

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 10:32 AM

We don't say this often, but it was an exciting night of TBS television last night — that's because Conan welcomed Charleston's Shovels & Rope on his show, and they straight killed it, y'all.

Dressed in some pretty amazing, matching embroidered, fringed, and sparkly Western wear, the two plugged in and blasted off in an electrifying rock 'n' freakin' roll performance of "I Know," off Little Seeds.

Other than ShoRo, the show's guests included Senator Bernie Sanders.

In case you missed it, watch the full episode here or get your morning going right with Shovels & Rope's performance below.


