Shrimp City Slim drops collection of original works from the past 45 years

King of Lowcountry blues Shrimp City Slim recently released a new record entitled TThe LP comprises 16 original works (eight vocals and eight piano instrumentals) composed between 1971 and 2016.“This is essentially an intimate concert recorded live-to-digital one summer evening this year on the grand piano at the Circular Church,” he says.Get yourself a copy now at cdbaby.com/shrimpcityslim14.