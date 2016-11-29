Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Shrimp City Slim drops collection of original works from the past 45 years

Still shrimpin' after all these years

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 1:51 PM

King of Lowcountry blues Shrimp City Slim recently released a new record entitled Tidal Pool.

The LP comprises 16 original works (eight vocals and eight piano instrumentals) composed between 1971 and 2016.

“This is essentially an intimate concert recorded live-to-digital one summer evening this year on the grand piano at the Circular Church,” he says.

Get yourself a copy now at cdbaby.com/shrimpcityslim14.
