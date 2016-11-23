You need to hear Benjamin Starr's reprise of Solange's "Cranes in the Sky"

click to enlarge
"What's free to you?" That's the question posed to Nina Simone in a recording positioned at the beginning of Benjamin Starr's reprise of Solange's "Cranes in the Sky,"
premiered by IllVibeTheTribe last week.
Simone responds, "It's just a feeling; it's like, how do yo tell someone how it feels to be in love ... you cannot do it to save your life ... but you know it when it happens, that's what I really meant by free. I've had a couple of times on stage when I really felt free; and that's something else."
Starr, an artist who feels things deeply and voices his thoughts with an eloquent, sharp clarity, delivers an impassioned missive to black women in his reprise. The result is powerful, and you really need to listen to it.
He had this to say, as told to IllVibeTheTribe, about the track.
"As a Black Man, expressing my appreciation, in words, for Women of Color, especially Black Women, as they live the experiences that shape their thoughts, sustain their souls and inform their decisions, is something that never seems to quite measure up on paper. However, I just don't see myself ceasing my efforts, in that regard. There was a moment when I realized that it was long overdue, for me to be introspective, and honestly assess how my own actions, views and relationships, stifle, or support, the Women I claim to care for, so deeply. I'm thankful for that moment. As a musician, I express my appreciation for Solange Knowles, her songwriting and the beautiful catalog she has been able to amass, thus far. Her latest album, A Seat At The Table, is an incredible body of work, on many levels; one that has helped to inspire, heal, and bring joy to so many Women, in so many ways. It even inspired me to, respectfully, reprise an incredible record of hers, “Cranes in the Sky”. This reprise, was fueled by the powerful spirit that our sisters have always embodied, while being directed towards the women who continually reject anything less than freedom. This, a personal expression of support, was done simply with Love; always, and in all ways."
