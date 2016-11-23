Live Music: Elevators Vol. 1; Motown Experience; Shrimp City Slim & Laura June Vincent; The Sun & The Soil

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

HIP-HOP | Elevators Vol. 1

Contour, Illadell, Nory

Thurs. Dec. 1

8 p.m.

$5

Pour House

Sabrina Hyman, Samira Miche`, and Asiah Mae are IllVibeTheTribe — fierce women with creative vision aplenty and curators of events that highlight artists who inspire them. “We started IllVibe because we knew so many talented people of different mediums, and no one was really shining a light on them,” Hyman says. “We started out as a blog but are now getting into more events and showcases and pop-ups and launch parties.” The tribe began as a friendship, first formed at the Art Institute of Charleston in 2010. “The tribe — that’s how we treat our friendship,” says Miche`. “We look out for each other, and a lot of our ideas are closely knit, so anytime somebody comes up with something it’s not far from what another was already thinking.” In March, the trio officially launched their brand, combining their collective strengths in everything from social media to graphic design and writing. They’ve since helmed events like the Fake Race and the Most Races Show on Earth. But now IllVibeTheTribe is venturing into the music scene with, for one, last week’s release of Benjamin Starr’s new single, a reprise of Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” during which Starr eloquently expresses his profound respect and admiration for black women. Second, IllVibe brings hip-hop showcase Elevators to the Pour House, co-hosted by $WIM (Southern Wealth in Music), a label and lifestyle brand launched by hip-hop artist Matt Monday in 2013. “Music is the driving force for us,” Miche` says. “It’s just what we love.” Elevators Vol. 1 is a “dose of underground hip-hop” that showcases artists from local collective Raised by Film: Contour, Nory (formerly Warholtheghost), and Illadell. A DJ set will close out the show. “I feel like Charleston is just an art haven and the city has such a dynamic culture with substance to it already, and it brings out a lot of ideas,” Miche` says. “We get inspired every day just from living here.” —Kelly Rae Smith THURSDAY

click to enlarge Provided

HOLIDAY SOUL | The Motown Experience

Fri. Nov. 25

8 p.m.

$34.50-$54.50

Charleston Music Hall

Tribute band the Motown Experience is getting folks into the spirit of Christmas with a little bit of soul. If you know your Motown then you’re aware that the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, the Supremes, and the Temptations all released Christmas albums on the iconic label, featuring soul and R&B covers of classics like “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” and “My Favorite Things,” all of which were widely greeted with praise. The Experience will kick out holiday jams in that soulful and fun way but will also take some time to play tracks from the setlist they use the other 11 months out of the year. Expect standard tunes from Marvin Gaye and the Four Tops alongside “Jingle Bells” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The Motown Experience is comprised of veterans from the label’s glory days, and their shows put the scene’s music, dance, and flair on display. The group features members of the Capitols, known for their single “Cool Jerk,” Hollywood Walk of Fame Inductee the Miracles, and the Temptations. Hopefully, the show will be a great way to nurse any Black Friday shopping wounds sustained earlier in the day. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

BLUES/FOLK | Shrimp City Slim and Laura Jane Vincent

Fri. Nov. 25

6 p.m.

Free

Palmetto Brewing Co.

This Friday Lowcountry blues-master Shrimp City Slim will join forces with former Charlestonian/current Greensboro, N.C. folk songstress Laura Jane Vincent. Calling it a Chicago blues and Americana mashup, Slim’s taking a breather — for a night at least — from his prolific life as a blues events organizer (from Greenwood’s Blues Cruise to Charleston Harbor Blues Cruise and Charleston Blues Festival) and Sunday morning DJ on 105.5 The Bridge for a Thanksgiving week Loading Dock Series special at Palmetto Brewing. As for Vincent, her heartfelt, contemplative, and pretty folk has been known to soothe what ails and just may be the post-family-dinner haven you need this weekend. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

click to enlarge Provided

INDIE POP | The Sun & The Soil

w/ OWEL and Mechanical River

Mon. Nov. 28

7 p.m.

$7 ($5 w/ student ID)

Palmetto Brewing Co.

There’s no particular drama behind The Sun & the Soil’s decision to break up after their current tour is complete. It’s just that after three albums of blissful, delicately layered indie pop, the nucleus of the group, singer/guitarist Alex McGrath and his wife, keyboard player Ashley, are simply ready for a change. “We’re moving in a new direction musically,” Ashley McGrath says. “The future’s pretty wide open, and we have some ideas on a direction we’re going to take, but right now we’re open to whatever the future holds.” It’s been a bittersweet process for the band to say goodbye to their fans, but at the same time McGrath says she’s happy that there will be a sense of closure after this tour. “It’s been great to celebrate what we’ve done,” she says. “We’ve enjoyed it a lot. It feels really nice because a lot of the bands that I loved, you’d just hear that they broke up and you’d wish you had seen them one last time. So I feel grateful that people know that it’s our last tour and it feels celebratory and sad and happy all at once. It’s a nice way to close things out.” —Vincent Harris MONDAY