Tuesday, November 22, 2016

TONIGHT: Meet new local punk rockers, The Disgusting Follies

Drink responsibly

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 10:03 AM

There's a new punk band in town, and they're not modest at all. "We're the most punk band that ever existed," says bassist Elliot Vanotti, a.k.a. "Gangrene Machine Trolgar."

Fiasco's Scott Frank (vocals), the Royal Tinfoil's Mackie Boles (guitar), Drunk Couples' Andrew Barnes (drums), and Vanotti make up the Disgusting Follies, who'll perform their first show tonight at Rec Room. "We have wholesome punk songs such as 'Call Your Mom,' and 'Drink Responsibly,'" Vanotti says. 'We'll be playing with the troll metal band Trolgar; they sing about trolls."

The Disgusting Follies are currently working on a debut EP with Bandi Tomashek at Spinning Whale Studios, and Boles says that the band's mission is to serve the community through song.

More updates (and music) are coming soon to facebook.com/thedisgustingfollies.
Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians

Tags: , ,

  |  

Location

Related Events

  • The Disgusting Follies and Trolgar @ The Recovery Room

    • Tue., Nov. 22

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS