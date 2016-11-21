SUSTO's Johnny Delaware has officially left the building

There’s a reason SUSTO didn’t perform full band at last week’s City Paper Music Awards when they accepted their video of the year win for “Chillin on the Beach with My Best Friend Jesus Christ” — and that’s because their “Jesus” (or at least the savior in the video) / guitarist Johnny Delaware had recently, somewhat quietly, left the band.
Delaware is an award-winning singer-songwriter
in his own right and has performed with SUSTO during the band's rise to success over the past two years. He finally announced the departure from the band on Facebook over the weekend.
Delaware said “It’s been a really great chapter in the journey playing with SUSTO. I’m forever grateful for all the memories and experiences with all of these members, and I’ve got nothing but a big pot of golden love for the entire squad. I’ll always be a member at heart and wouldn’t take back any of the experiences we shared. I have no doubt that SUSTO will be extremely successful and I couldn’t be happier for the team and the band.”
Human Resources’ Dries Vandenberg will take Delaware’s place in SUSTO.
“I on the other hand have to turn the page and make Joseph Campbell proud and ‘follow my bliss,'" Delaware said. "An enormous thank you to all the supportive SUSTO fans and those that sang along at concerts. That always made me smile. BTW I still think our first show at Cutty’s was our best one.”
SUSTO reposted Delaware’s words and added, “Best of luck to Johnny. We were all friends before bandmates, and he will always be our brother. We have so much love and cant wait to hear what comes next!”
So where will Delaware’s bliss take him in this next chapter? Well, for one, he’s staying in Charleston. And two, well, you’ll just have to wait a few more days to find out. There are a few pretty special announcements coming soon, beginning this Wednesday. So just trust us and try a little patience, OK?
Until all is revealed, let's take a moment to remember that time in January when Delaware really did reveal all.