Charleston just bought winter housing at Standing Rock

Hey, good job, Chucktown. You either came to Saturday's Standing Rock benefit at the Pour House and emptied your pockets or you donated your time, talents, and goods to be auctioned up for the cause. Either way, over $4,500 was collected at the door alone. That's not counting the raffle, auction, merch, Brooklyn Brewery brews that brought the grand total to over $7,000.
We told you last week
that Charleston's Ary Fun would be making the purchase of and hand-delivering 400 tepee poles to Standing Rock, and as of three days ago, that deal is done. That's enough to build 20 tepees. And since each tepee can sleep up to 10 people, that means that Charleston just bought winter housing for about 200 people at Standing Rock.
That's a whole lotta love. On behalf of the organizers, thanks, y'all.
