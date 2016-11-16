WYLA adds new programs

WYLA has added a few new shows, including Blue Monday hosted by Shrimp City Slim, Electronic Escape with Matt Doszkocs (8 p.m.) on Tuesdays, Image-Free Radio with Hector Qirko and ShutUp (8 p.m.) and Play Your Radio with Amy Q (9 p.m.) on Wednesdays, the Many Moods of Ben Vaughn (8 p.m.) on Thursdays, Cruising Down the Doo-Wop Lane at 9 p.m. Thursdays, World Wide Saturday Night with Matthew Clarke (8 p.m.), Su Rebel Souls Road Show with Lua Wells and Devin Grant (8 p.m.) on Sundays, and Vintage Country with Roger Bellow (9 p.m.) on Sundays.In December, Gregory Frohnsdorff will begin hosting five-part series “The Giant World of Tiny Tim.”To listen in, go to 97.5 on your FM dial