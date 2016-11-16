Wednesday, November 16, 2016

WYLA adds new programs

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 1:35 PM


WYLA has added a few new shows, including Blue Monday hosted by Shrimp City Slim, Electronic Escape with Matt Doszkocs (8 p.m.) on Tuesdays, Image-Free Radio with Hector Qirko and ShutUp (8 p.m.) and Play Your Radio with Amy Q (9 p.m.) on Wednesdays, the Many Moods of Ben Vaughn (8 p.m.) on Thursdays, Cruising Down the Doo-Wop Lane at 9 p.m. Thursdays, World Wide Saturday Night with Matthew Clarke (8 p.m.), Su Rebel Souls Road Show with Lua Wells and Devin Grant (8 p.m.) on Sundays, and Vintage Country with Roger Bellow (9 p.m.) on Sundays.

In December, Gregory Frohnsdorff will begin hosting five-part series “The Giant World of Tiny Tim.”

To listen in, go to 97.5 on your FM dial
