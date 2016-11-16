WATCH: Looking back at this year's City Paper Music Awards winners' showcase

Monday night's CPMA celebration at the Pour House was our best one yet thanks to nearly every winning act (and then some) taking to the stage for six-and-a-half hours of inspired performances.
From the deck shows with Travelin' Kine and Dallas Baker & Friends to the main stage performances — Charlton Singleton & Friends, She Returns From War (feat. members of Brave Baby, including Producer of the Year Wolfgang Zimmerman), Little Stranger, Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans, Jump Castle Riot, SUSTO, Stop Light Observations, Godwin Falcon, and Dangermuffin — we bore witness to the rich, diverse, and talented scene we are fortunate enough to enjoy in the Holy City.
The night closed with a superjam — and to describe it as such now seems like an understatement. Organized by Dead 27s drummer Daniel Crider, the blowout consisted of local-artist combos the city has not seen before, including a performance combining members of Stop Light Observations, Dangermuffin, Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans, Dead 27s, and Human Resources and another with members of Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans, Jump Castle Riot, Little Stranger, and Dangermuffin teaming up with a series of emcees — Little Stranger's Kevin Shields, Damn Skippy, Alex Middleton, Matty Slonim, and Parker G — for an unforgettable freestyling feast.
In the final performance, the Band's "The Weight (Take a Load Off Annie)" got a stellar, everything-but-the-kitchen sink treatment from members of Stop Light Observations, Travelin' Kine, Little Stranger, Dallas Baker & Friends, and the Dead 27s.
We appreciate all the love, y'all. We hope you enjoy these shots and videos from the night, courtesy of local photographer Jerry Mindel.
It isn't just that Quentin Ravenel can play drums like he has six arms. It's that while he's pulling off a dizzying series of fills, beats, and rhythms, he's also singing. As the leader and focal point of his group, Quentin Ravenel & Friends, he can go from a soulful falsetto to a gospel shout, all while striking his drums, cymbals, and programmed pads with relish and precision.
While inspiration has fueled many musicians' careers, few on the local music scene can be said to follow it quite as frequently as Dallas Baker. The ink had barely dried on the 2014 CPMA issues celebrating his work with Big John Belly as Up-and-Coming Act of the Year when he announced his departure to concentrate on his then side gig, Dallas Baker & Friends. Now Bluegrass Band of the Year, Dallas Baker & Friends don't stop at bluegrass.