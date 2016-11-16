Wednesday, November 16, 2016
TONIGHT: Metallica Blackened Friday midnight release at Monster Music
Hardwired...To Self Destruct drops at 12 a.m.
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 4:12 PM
Topics: Events
Monster Music & Movies (946 Orleans Road) will hold a Metallica listening party tonight at midnight for new album Hardwired...To Self Destruct
.
The store will begin selling the record at 12 a.m. and will have standard and deluxe CD, black vinyl, exclusive colored vinyl, and a deluxe box set.
Party goers can also get in on some free posters, stickers, and slipmats they'll be giving away as part of Blackened Friday.
For more info, go to monstermusicsc.com
.
Tags: Metallica, Monster Music & Movies, Image