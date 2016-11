TONIGHT: Metallica Blackened Friday midnight release at Monster Music

Monster Music & Movies (946 Orleans Road) will hold a Metallica listening party tonight at midnight for new albumThe store will begin selling the record at 12 a.m. and will have standard and deluxe CD, black vinyl, exclusive colored vinyl, and a deluxe box set.Party goers can also get in on some free posters, stickers, and slipmats they'll be giving away as part of Blackened Friday.For more info, go to monstermusicsc.com