Wednesday, November 16, 2016

TONIGHT: Metallica Blackened Friday midnight release at Monster Music

Hardwired...To Self Destruct drops at 12 a.m.

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 4:12 PM

Monster Music & Movies (946 Orleans Road) will hold a Metallica listening party tonight at midnight for new album Hardwired...To Self Destruct.

The store will begin selling the record at 12 a.m. and will have standard and deluxe CD, black vinyl, exclusive colored vinyl, and a deluxe box set.

Party goers can also get in on some free posters, stickers, and slipmats they'll be giving away as part of Blackened Friday.

For more info, go to monstermusicsc.com.
Topics: Events

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS