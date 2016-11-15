Watch last night's Kanye moment as SUSTO accepts CPMA

Remember when Crab Claw made the "Pizza Party for Life" video for D'Allesandro's Pizza? The city went nuts for it, and y'all even nominated it for the City Paper Music Awards' Video of the Year a few weeks back.
But SUSTO 's "Chillin' on the Beach with My Best Friend Jesus Christ" won the category, and Crab Claw was none-too-pleased. The defeat apparently really got to the dudes last night at the awards ceremony, sending Christian Chidester (of both Crab Claw and Brave Baby) over the edge and into a very public, jealous rage. Dressed in the same caveman getup he adorned in "Pizza Party for Life," he crashed the Pour House stage during SUSTO's acceptance speech — Kanye style.
Check out the drama above and watch Justin Osborne of SUSTO's full performance below.