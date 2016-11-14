Shovels & Rope-curated High Water Festival to include The Avett Brothers, The Shins, Charles Bradley, Lucius, Dawes, and much more

click to enlarge
Charleston darlings Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, a.k.a. Shovels & Rope, are all about championing the Lowcountry, and this time they're turning the support up a notch with their inaugural High Water Festival. The indie/soul/rock/folk/Americana music extravaganza will feature over 20 acts across two stages at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park the weekend of April 22-23, 2017.
The fest will also feature Charleston chef-curated dining experiences, local craft beer, wine, and cocktails immersions, and more. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit local non-profits The Green Heart Project, Charleston Waterkeeper, and Water Mission.
, and Water Mission
.
Shovels & Rope said in a press release, “This festival is a chance for us to have some fun and show people a good time in our own backyard, while also supporting the local businesses and non-profits in our community.”
Let’s cut to the chase, shall we? Here's the unbelievable lineup the duo has graciously arranged for our listening pleasure (Are you sitting down? We hope you’re sitting down.):
The Avett Brothers
The Shins
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Dawes
Jump, Little Children
Lucius
Margo Price
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Deer Tick
JD McPherson
John Moreland
Julien Baker
The Suffers
Shrimp Records Family Band
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Slow Runner
Aaron Lee Tasjan
The Deslondes
Caroline Rose
Indianola
Arum Rae
Of course ShoRo will also perform their own set in addition to cutting up with the Shrimp Records Family Band. Other locally connected bands on the bill include Jump, Little Children, Slow Runner, and INDIANOLA.
Tickets: Once you've recovered from the news that a fest this big and special is coming to our doorstep, you'll need to get your pennies in order, stat. Weekend passes start at the early-bird price of $99.50 and go on sale here
this Friday at 10 a.m. Once those are gone, the price will jump to $119.50, or you could go VIP (priority entrance, premium viewing area, hangout space with food and drink, reserved parking, and more) for $274.50.
For further updates, go to highwaterfest.com
. You can also follow the fest on Facebook
, Instagram
, and Twitter
.