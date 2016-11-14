Deadline Alert: Help local quintet Ranky Tanky take Gullah music to the world

Charleston quintet Ranky Tanky celebrates the Gullah music of America’s Southeastern sea islands, and they plan to take those centuries-old sounds to the world via audio recordings, video, live performance, and educational outreach. And they need a little help from you to do it.
The band — Quiana Parler, Kevin Hamilton, Charlton Singleton, Quentin Baxter, and Clay Ross — recently launched a Kickstarter page to help them accomplish their mission. They're only a little over a grand shy of their goal, and the campaign ends on Wed. Nov. 16.
The campaign page says that those who wish to donate will “be a part of reviving and sustaining a true heartland of American music. Your support will help us release a full-length album, commission artwork, and designs, attend booking conferences and showcases, and tour internationally.”
Ranky Tanky’s tour has already begun, with the band hitting Asheville’s LEAF festival last month and the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last night. The tour continues to South Dakota tomorrow, to Connecticut, New York, and Washington state in January, and concludes at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in May.
The Kickstarter page also explains that "Gullah is a storied culture prevailing on the Sea Islands of South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The Gullah people have sustained their treasured West African traditions and ways of life for generations, and their cultural impact on American music is undeniable."
Go here to learn more and help Ranky Tanky make their Gullah sounds go global.