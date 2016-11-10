Thursday, November 10, 2016

WATCH: Stop Light Observations says 'Thanks,' now help them break a world record

Thanks be to the word 'penis'

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 9:00 AM

In a breathy and beat-happy new tune, Stop Light Observations "just want to thank you, thank you, thank you for your love."

But that's not all. The guys also made a video for the song, during which it displays the names of over 3,000 people ("that one person in math class in sixth grade that was just nice to you but you never saw them ever again")  and things — including pop tarts, Playstation 1, Playstation 2, and Playstation 3, the Riverdogs, the word 'penis,' the Wright Brothers, the Wrong Brothers — that the band feels indebted to.

The big ol' heartfelt gratitude comes on the heels of the band racking up three CPMA awards as well as right before the vinyl release of their album Toogoodoo.

"Life is so short and precious and there are so many people, places, and things in our lives that support us and allow us to find ourselves and live," Pianist of the Year John-Keith Culbreth says. "The song is a letter to God and our city for all the blessings."

But once the band realized how grateful they were, they wondered if their progressively long list could break a Guinness World Record. They reckon it can, and they need you to help them do it.

"We all sat around and thought of every person we could think of to thank and every fan we could think of to thank for like weeks, pretty much like the credits at end of a movie," says Culbreth. "But if you're not on the list but want to be part of it, tag your name [here on Facebook] and comment."

When you're done breaking Special Thanks records, remember that SLO will perform an acoustic set as part of the CPMA showcase on Mon. Nov. 14 at the Pour House.

The band will also play as part of an in-store listening party/vinyl-release show at Shem Creek Music on Wed. Nov. 16, which also entails free pizza from Benny Palmetto's and complimentary beer tastings from SNAFU Brewing Company.

Sure hope they remembered to thank pizza and beer. We should all remember to thank pizza and beer.

